Group of over 20 cyclists act like kings of the road near Tanjong Pagar

A man was driving along Keppel Road, near Tanjong Pagar, on Wednesday evening (Feb 17) when he saw a group of over 20 cyclists hogging the road.

Stomp contributor Brandon shared with Stomp footage of the cyclists taken from his in-car camera at around 10pm.

"I saw this group of cyclists, kings of the road, taking up two lanes," he said.

"There was another group of over 20 cyclists behind this group.

"The estimated number of cyclists along Keppel Road that night was around 50."

According to a Facebook post by the Singapore Cycling Federation, cyclists should only cycle in groups of five.

COVID-19 PHASE 2 RETURN TO CYCLING ADVISORY We have been given the go-ahead for our Phase 2 Return To Cycling Advisory... Posted by Singapore Cycling Federation on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

The Singapore Cycling Federation added that groups of cyclists should also stay at least 3m away from each other.

Under the Road Traffic Act, those who ride a bicycle, power-assisted bicycle, trishaw or tricycle on a road must ride the bicycle, power-assisted bicycle, trishaw or tricycle as near as practicable to the far left edge of the road.

