Group of cyclists seen riding on road next to cycling lane on Tanah Merah Coast Road

A group of cyclists spotted riding on the road despite the presence of a dedicated cycling lane just beside them along Tanah Merah Coast Road has sparked debate online.

In a video shared by Facebook user Sheryle O. Oro on Wednesday (June 10), about nine cyclists can be seen travelling in single file on the left-most lane of the road while a dedicated cycling lane runs beside them.

The clip drew mixed reactions from netizens, with some asking why the cyclists were not using the dedicated lane provided on the road.

According to the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) website, the 10km dedicated one-way lane along Tanah Merah Coast Road has markings and safety enhancements for cyclists along a stretch of road frequently used by heavy vehicles.

"Casual cyclists who are not confident cycling on the road may consider using the Park Connector Network running alongside Tanah Merah Coast Road", said LTA.

Some netizens claimed that the cyclists were inconveniencing motorists, and called for stricter enforcement against cyclists who choose to ride on the road instead of designated paths.

However, other netizens came to the cyclists' defence, pointing out that the group appeared to be riding in an orderly manner and keeping close to the edge of the lane.

According to several commenters, parts of the cycling lane are often littered with sand, stones and other debris, which could pose a safety hazard.

One netizen claimed the cyclists may skid and experience punctured tyres, which could cause them to fall and sustain injuries.

Another claimed that "the cycling lane has become dirty because of construction vehicles, and nobody cleans it anymore, so cyclists avoid using it".

When contacted, the Traffic Police told AsiaOne on June 11 that they have noted this incident.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com