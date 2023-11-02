Group sing and use dustbins as drums at Hougang void deck until 5.30am

A group of men were caught on camera singing and creating a din in a Hougang void deck with their voices echoing through the night.

Stomp contributor Nitin shared videos of the incident taken on Oct 28 at 5am.

"A group of guys were singing loudly at the void deck of Block 548 Hougang Street 51. They were also using big dustbin to play drums as early as 2am and continuing even after 5.30am," said the Stomp contributor.

Taken furtively from behind the pillars in the void deck, the videos show about half a dozen men having a raucous time as they sat around a table with drink bottles on it.

The Stomp contributor said he did not call the town council or the police.

"Those guys did not seem to belong to the neighbourhood so I don't think town council can do much," explained the Stomp contributor.

"Also, it didn't seem like gang activity, so no point calling the police since they were not brawling.

"Most of the residents simply shut their windows to keep out the noise, but still, it was quite odd for these guys to be singing loudly on a weekend morning."

