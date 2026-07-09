Up to $850 GSTV cash, $450 MediSave top-up for eligible Singaporeans in August

About 1.5 million eligible adult Singaporeans will receive up to $850 in GST Voucher (GSTV) while around 710,000 senior citizens will receive MediSave top-ups of up to $450 under the GSTV – MediSave scheme.

In a statement on Thursday (July 9), the Ministry of Finance said the cash payouts will vary according to recipients' assessable income for the Year of Assessment 2025 and the annual value of their homes.

Eligible seniors will receive between $150 and $450 in MediSave top-ups, depending on their age and the annual value of their place of residence. The funds will be credited automatically into their CPF MediSave accounts.

Together, about $1.4 billion will be disbursed under the GSTV – cash and GSTV – MediSave schemes this year as part of the permanent GST Voucher scheme in 2026.

To help cope with GST, living expenses

The payouts are intended to help lower- and middle-income Singaporeans and households cope with GST and daily living expenses, and are in addition to other support measures provided in 2026.

Citizens who have previously signed up for the GST Voucher schemes and meet the eligibility criteria will receive their payments automatically from August 7.

Those who have not yet signed up can do so by July 14 to receive their payments in August. They can also check their eligibility by logging in to the GovBenefits website with their Singpass.

The ministry also encouraged eligible recipients to link their NRIC to PayNow by July 28 to receive their GSTV – Cash payouts earlier, from Aug 7.

Recipients will be notified via SMS before and after their benefits have been credited. Those without a Singpass-registered mobile number will instead receive a notification letter sent to the address registered on their Singapore Identity Card.

The government reminded members of the public to remain vigilant against scams.

It said SMS notifications sent from "gov.sg" will only inform recipients of their benefits and will never ask them to reply, click on links, or provide personal information.

It added that government officials will also never ask for bank login credentials or request money transfers over the phone.

Members of the public who are unsure whether they are being targeted by a scam can call the ScamShield Helpline at 1799 for assistance.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com