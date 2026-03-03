Man disqualified from driving flees Sembawang roadblock, arrested after skidding and crashing

Like a scene out of action-adventure video game Grand Theft Auto, there was drama in the quiet neighbourhood of Sembawang on Sunday (March 1) night as police sirens rang through the neighbourhood.

The incident happened at about 11.10pm at a Traffic Police (TP) roadblock along Canberra Walk towards Canberra Link.

Police told AsiaOne that the driver did not comply with a TP officer's instruction to stop for checks and instead sped off.

A video of the incident, filmed at a bus stop in front of Block 108A Canberra Walk, shows two TP outriders and an expressway patrol car in pursuit of a dark-coloured Mazda sedan. They were heading in the direction of Canberra Crescent.

According to the police, the car later self-skidded along Canberra Crescent, towards Canberra View, where the 46-year-old male car driver fled on foot, but was subsequently arrested by officers.

Police said he was arrested for reckless driving, driving whilst under disqualification, suspected drink driving, cheating and suspected drug-related offences.

"During the arrest, the driver put up a struggle, but he was eventually subdued by officers. A TP officer sustained minor injuries while conducting the arrest. The driver sustained minor injuries but refused conveyance to the hospital," police said in a statement to AsiaOne.

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Meanwhile, police investigations are ongoing.

