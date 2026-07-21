Guilty over forgotten fries, woman takes Grab back to Clarke Quay to settle bill: 'Unintentionally robbed a store'

Forgetting to pay for a bowl of fries could have easily gone unnoticed, but one content creator chose to return the next day and settle the bill, earning praise for her honesty.

Natalie Naploes, a 23-year-old local content creator, uploaded a series of videos to her TikTok on Monday (July 20) about the incident.

The incident took place on Saturday after Naploes and her friends had spent a night out at Clarke Quay and found a kebab store selling loaded fries, which are French fries topped with a combination of meat, cheese and vegetables.

The stall owner told Naploes that her order would take 15 minutes, prompting her to call a Grab while waiting.

Her Grab arrived around the same time that her order was ready, leading her to rush to the taxi stand after picking up the food.

She only realised that she had run off without paying after a friend asked her how much the fries were.

"I unintentionally robbed a kebab store," she joked, adding that she felt bad.

Unable to find any information about the kebab store online, Naploes made her way back to Clarke Quay the next day to find the stall.

In a separate video, Naploes uploaded footage from her ride back to Clarke Quay, where she recounted the incident to her Grab driver.

"I guess it must have been eating at you," the driver quipped, adding that Naploes was "very honest" for returning to pay.

She eventually managed to find the kebab store, Pita Tree Kebabs, and paid for the bowl of fries — which costs $10 — after explaining the incident to the stall employee.

"I came down all the way from home just so I can pay because I feel so bad," she told the employee.

"I am so relieved," she said, thankful that the employee reacted kindly despite remembering her mistake.

Netizens praised Naploes for her honesty, with one even commenting that her Grab ride back to Clarke Quay would have cost more than the fries.

AsiaOne has reached out to Naploes for comment.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com