Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex

PHOTO: Stomp
Caryn Tan
Stomp

The police are currently looking into a case where a man had allegedly assaulted another person at Golden Mile Complex at about 2.45am on Saturday (Nov 9)

A Stomp contributor was celebrating his friend's birthday at the shopping complex when he was alerted to the incident.

He contributed photos and videos of what he saw at the scene and told Stomp: "My friends and I were at level one when we heard some commotion from the third floor.

"When we rushed up to take a look, we found a man, who was in a grey t-shirt, assaulting an older man.

"The older man had collapsed onto the ground due to the assault."

The video shows the man in grey kicking the older man, who manages to grab onto the assailant's leg.

The man in grey throws the older man onto the ground and kicks him several more times.

The Stomp contributor added: "I took a video of the assault and when the man in the grey t-shirt saw me filming, he quickly ran away.

"I also called the police at about 2.40am.

"Both police and ambulance came over to the site soon after.

"I'm sharing the video so that the man in grey t-shirt can be identified and arrested."

In response to a Stomp query, the police said: "On Nov 9 at about 2.45am, the police were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt at 5001 Beach Road.

"The police are looking into the matter."

More about
assault Injured

TRENDING

Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads&#039; big age gap
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads' big age gap
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China&#039;s Huashan Mountain
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China's Huashan Mountain
Vlogger demonstrates the challenges of delivering GrabFood orders to customers on foot
Vlogger demonstrates the challenges of delivering GrabFood orders to customers on foot
Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court&#039;s order
Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court's order
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims
Millennials react to famous logos getting replaced
Millennials react to famous logos getting replaced

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Danger of small toys: Mum saw blood pouring from sleeping toddler&#039;s throat
Mum horrified to see blood pouring from sleeping toddler's throat
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14
I&#039;ve been single for the last 8 years and no, there&#039;s nothing wrong with me
I've been single for the last 8 years and no, there's nothing wrong with me

Home Works

House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
3.4kg of limestone falls from HDB flat ceiling, nearly hits tenant
3.4kg of limestone falls from HDB flat ceiling, nearly hits tenant

SERVICES