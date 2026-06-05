Diners allegedly argue over seats at Haig Road hawker centre, throw porridge at each other

A dispute over alleged seating arrangements between two diners broke out at Haig Road Market & Food Centre on Wednesday morning (June 3) and escalated into a physical altercation.

The diners — a man and a woman — reportedly quarrelled and hurled hot porridge and drinks at each other, according to Shin Min Daily News.

A 45-year-old man who sells backpacks outside the hawker centre, and who wished to be known only as Lin, told reporters that the woman involved in the altercation was his wife.

He added that she was taken to the hospital for treatment after experiencing breathing difficulties caused by the shock of the incident.

A video of the post-incident scene shared by the Chinese daily shows police officers investigating the case and speaking to the man outside a drinks stall, while the woman was seen being taken away in an ambulance.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police confirmed that a report had been lodged. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it had taken one person to Raffles Hospital.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com