Hair for Hope event sees 132 shavees, raises over $200k for Children's Cancer Foundation

More than 130 participants shaved their heads in solidarity with children battling cancer at a Hair for Hope event on Sunday (July 5).

The fundraising event raised over $228,000 for the Children's Cancer Foundation (CCF) and drew more than 2,000 attendees. A total of 1,770 donors contributed to the campaign.

Hair for Hope is CCF's signature head-shaving campaign, held annually to raise awareness of and support for children undergoing cancer treatment. The 2026 edition runs at VivoCity's Central Court from March 4 to Aug 16.

The July 5 event was led by organiser Lucas Chan Kok Xia Ng. In an Instagram post, a short thumbnail clip shows Chan and his son Aaron shaving their heads in support of the cause. Shortly after, a woman believed to be his wife, along with two young girls, is seen walking across the stage and presenting flowers to Chan and his son before the family poses for a photo.

The event's guest-of-honour, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan, helped shave Aaron's head during the head-shaving segment, while AIA Financial Advisers CEO Damien Tan shaved Chan's head.

"The fundraising journey isn't over yet. If you'd like to support this meaningful cause, you can donate through my son's fundraising page," Chan said in his post.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com