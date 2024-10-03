HairFun salon chain, previously known as Scissor & Comb, under investigation for sales tactics

SINGAPORE — A hair salon chain with three outlets is being investigated for suspected unfair trade practices, said the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS).

The statutory board made unannounced visits to the branches of HairFun salon located at Ang Mo Kio, Toa Payoh and Tampines on Oct 2.

From Dec 1, 2022, to April 22, 34 complaints concerning sales tactics of the outlets were lodged with the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case), said Case president Melvin Yong in a Facebook post on Oct 2.

They include practices such as exploiting elderly customers, charging higher prices without prior agreement and the concealing of payment amounts during Nets transactions, said the CCCS and Case in a joint statement on the same day.

Case had invited the chain's operator to sign a voluntary compliance agreement to cease unfair trade practices and refund affected customers, but did not receive a response. The matter was subsequently referred to CCCS.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the salons previously operated under the name Scissor & Comb. Checks showed that Case had received similar complaints regarding the business from 2018 to 2022.

"Business owners and company directors cannot be allowed to perpetuate unfair trade practices by changing business names," said Yong.

If the salons are found to engage, or have engaged, in unfair trade practices, CCCS may seek court orders against them.

The salons have been added to Case's Company Alert List, a list of companies which have had complaints lodged against them.

The public is urged to check the list before making purchasing decisions.

To report cases of unfair trade practices by the HairFun salons, contact Case at 6277 5100 or submit an online complaint.

