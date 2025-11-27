Haj package prices to rise by nearly 20% for 2026: Muis

Haj package prices for the 900 prospective pilgrims in 2026 will cost about 18 per cent more amid higher costs for accommodation and essential on-ground arrangements, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) on Thursday (Nov 27).

Muis has approved nine travel agents which offer a total of 25 approved haj packages.

These packages — ranging from double to quad-occupancy — are priced between $14,190 and $29,895 for stay of up to 29 days.

They cost an average of $19,154 for a double-occupancy — $2,976 or around 18 per cent more than last year due to higher costs.

The prices include accommodation, essential on-ground arrangements and medical services in the Holy Lands.

But the package does not include airfare, which starts from $1,800 upwards for a standard adult economy seat on the same airline.

Muis has also advised prospective pilgrims to purchase additional travel insurance.

More information on authorised travel agents and approved packages can be found here.

Letter of offer to prospective pilgrims

The 900 prospective pilgrims will receive their offer letters from Muis from Dec 1.

Those selected will be notified via SMS and email, said Muis.

Upon receiving their notification, prospective pilgrims can log in to the MyHajSG portal to check their offer letter.

To confirm their place, they must buy the haj package from one of the nine appointed travel agents, and fulfil the procedural requirements listed on the portal by Dec 15.

They are also required to obtain a valid medical health certificate to verify that they are medically fit and free from the disqualifying chronic medical conditions. The medical health requirement was put in place by the Saudi authorities.

Muis also urged prospective pilgrims to avoid engaging with unauthorised or unlicensed haj agents as this may result in invalid travel arrangements and financial losses.

The nine travel agents appointed by Muis: Abu Bakar Travel Services

AQ Travel & Tours

Hagel Travel & Tours

Hahnemann Travel & Tours

Halijah Travels

Jalaluddin Travel & Services

Noor Mohamad Services & Travel

Shahidah Travel & Tours

TM Fouzy Travel & Tours

[[nid:725114]]

editor@asiaone.com