Haj preparations proceeding as planned; pilgrims who defer will get priority for following years: Faishal

Preparations for this year’s haj pilgrimage are proceeding as planned with the authorities continuing to monitor latest developments in the Middle East, said Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim on Wednesday (April 8).

In the event that the haj is cancelled or disrupted, or if pilgrims decide to defer, they will be given priority in the following years.

Associate Professor Faishal was responding to a question from Member of Parliament Wan Rizal on the status of this year’s haj arrangements for Singaporeans amid the conflict in the Middle East.

All 900 haj slots for Muslim pilgrims in Singapore for 2026 have been filled, with more people aged 70 and older set to travel compared with 2025.

The haj is a major Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca and represents the fifth pillar of Islam. Muslims who are physically and financially able to do so must undertake the journey at least once.

Responding, Assoc Prof Faishal said that the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) is in close contact with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on the arrangements.

Muis is also working with the Association of Muslim Travel Agents Singapore (Amtas), travel agents and service providers on the travel plan for pilgrims who are going for Haj this year.

These include using direct flights to and from Saudi Arabia, choosing ground transport options less susceptible to disruption as well as close coordination of pilgrim movements.

"Muis is also developing contingency plans with Amtas and haj travel agents to plan for potential travel disruptions and unforeseen incidents during the pilgrimage," said Assoc Prof Faisal.

"Above all, the safety and welfare of our pilgrims remain our utmost priority. Muis will continue to keep all pilgrims and the wider community informed of the latest haj arrangements," he added.

The Straits Times reported in March that some Singaporeans due to travel on umrah pilgrimage trips — distinct from the haj — to Saudi Arabia have had their plans thrown into limbo as flights were cancelled due to the war.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to the Middle East.

In a supplementary question, Dr Rizal asked about the arrangements for pilgrims who choose to defer due to safety concerns "beyond their control".

Assoc Prof Faisal replied that affected pilgrims will be given priority for the following years, but this will be subject to the annual quota allocated by the Saudi Arabian authorities.

On those who are concerned about the financial impact if their pilgrimage this year is cancelled, Assoc Prof Faisal said that they will receive the "necessary support and financial assistance".

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chingshijie@asiaone.com

