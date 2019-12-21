Halfway house programme brings Christmas cheer to rental flat resident

(From right) Mr Mohamad Faizal Abas, the head of Jamiyah Halfway House, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin and retiree Victor Louis De Foe singing Christmas carols with members from the Eurasian community in Mr De Foe’s rental flat in Woodlands. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Retiree Victor Louis De Foe, 73, a Christian, rarely decorates his home for Christmas.

But his one-room rental flat in Woodlands is looking a lot more festive this year, thanks to the efforts of volunteers from the Jamiyah Halfway House.

As part of Project Happiness, a programme that aims to bring cheer to needy Singaporeans during festive seasons, the volunteers gave his home a fresh coat of paint in blue ⁠— his favourite colour ⁠— and installed new appliances such as a microwave and a ceiling fan.

A Christmas tree also now sits jauntily in the corner.

"It's like I'm living in a condo now," a beaming Mr De Foe, who lives with his wife Audrey Chelliah, 51, told reporters at an event held to mark the completion of the redecoration works on Friday (Dec 20).

Volunteers from the Eurasian Association, who had helped to identify Mr De Foe as a suitable beneficiary for the programme, also sang Christmas carols to add to the festive joy.

Mr De Foe, who used to work as an undertaker, added that he was particularly thankful for the new microwave.

"I often eat canned food cold because my old microwave had stopped working. But now I can heat up things like baked beans or curry chicken for myself."

The Jamiyah Halfway House (Darul Islah), which helps recovering drug offenders rehabilitate and reintegrate back to society, is run by Muslim voluntary welfare organisation Jamiyah Singapore.

A team of five residents from the halfway house worked for about a week to spruce up Mr De Foe's home for Project Happiness, which had its first run during Hari Raya Aidilfitri in June.

One of the residents, Haziq (not his real name), 33, said this was his first volunteering experience.

"We spent quite a few days cleaning up the house, including scrubbing the sinks and the toilet."

"It was hard work , but I'm proud that I can help others in this way," he said.

Dr Isa Hassan, chairman of Jamiyah Halfway House, said the halfway house hopes to expand this programme next year and reach out to more households in need during festivals.

The next project will take place during Chinese New Year next month.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin, who attended the event on Friday as guest of honour, said the programme is an important initiative for former offenders, as it gives them confidence.

"I am very heartened to know that they have been able to put the repair and painting skills that they have acquired during their time in the halfway house to good use."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
kindness

TRENDING

&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don&#039;t know she&#039;s a celeb because of these &#039;really stupid&#039; excuses she gave
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don't know she's a celeb because of these 'really stupid' excuses she gave
6 cool places in Kovan you won&#039;t find anywhere else in Singapore
6 cool places in Kovan you won't find anywhere else in Singapore
Gojek responds after driver allegedly kicks 3 passengers off ride for refusing to tip him
Gojek responds after driver allegedly kicks 3 passengers off ride for refusing to tip him
I tried 6 ways to hide my food baby this festive season and look my best at the same time
I tried 6 ways to hide my food baby this festive season and look my best at the same time
SAF full-time serviceman suffers cervical spine injury during parachute training in Taiwan, now in stable condition
SAF full-time serviceman suffers cervical spine injury during parachute training in Taiwan, now in stable condition
Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required
Millionaire hunk strikes again, will pay $50,000 for a personal photog to travel the world with him
Woman asks diner who placed feet next to her in Raffles City restaurant to &#039;please learn some basic etiquette&#039;
Woman asks diner who placed feet next to her in Raffles City restaurant to 'please learn some basic etiquette'
Man fined after submitting forged poly certificates as he was &#039;desperate&#039; to gain a place at university
Man fined after submitting forged poly certificates as he was 'desperate' to gain a place at university
Caught on CCTV: Man using Singapore credit card pockets $460 spectacle frame at Melaka store
Caught on CCTV: Man using Singapore credit card pockets $460 spectacle frame at Melaka store
After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts
After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore F&amp;B personalities share Christmas gift ideas for food lovers
Singapore F&B personalities share Christmas gift ideas for food lovers
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here&#039;s why you shouldn&#039;t do it
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here's why you shouldn't do it
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas
5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints

SERVICES