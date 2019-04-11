Halloween horror attack in Marina Bay Sands: Victim suffered broken bones; another almost had ear severed by sword

SINGAPORE - A night of Halloween fun at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) turned to real horror when three partygoers were badly injured by an attacker allegedly wielding a sword in its carpark last Sunday (Oct 27).

The three male victims sustained serious injuries including broken bones and deep cuts. One man's ear was almost severed in the brutal pre-dawn slashing.

One of the three, who gave his name only as Eugene, told The Straits Times on Saturday that their group of eight had been heading home at around 6am after a Halloween-themed party at nightclub Marquee when they were accosted.

While in the basement carpark of the integrated resort, a man dressed in a doctor's coat allegedly charged at him, said Eugene, 25.

"At first I thought it was one of those Halloween jump scare kind of things," he said, describing the blade as resembling a short sword. The sword was swung so hard, Eugene sustained broken bones in both legs.

One of his companions, who gave his name as Wei, 34, said that he stepped in to defend his friend and was also slashed.