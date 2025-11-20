'Handled it like champs': SIA cabin crew praised for swift response to contain water leak from overhead compartment

Passengers on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Incheon, South Korea to Singapore found themselves in an unexpected situation when water began leaking from an overhead compartment just before take-off.

The incident was captured on camera by a passenger, who shared the footage on her TikTok account, adelinebabyyy, on Monday (Nov 17).

In the video, SIA cabin crew can be seen working swiftly, using items such as tissue, clothes, and tape in an effort to contain the leak.

According to the passenger, the leak was suspected to have occurred due to condensation from the temperature difference between the cabin and outside air.

Despite repeated efforts, the leak continued, prompting a friend of the passenger to use a cup to collect the dripping water.

She added that the crew repeatedly apologised for the inconvenience and commended them for their efforts. She stated: "I honestly feel SQ handled it like champs — super fast, professional, and kind."

Upon landing, the passenger said that the crew had also promptly arranged a $75 voucher for them, which could be redeemed at the airline's online shop.

@adelinebabyyy When your overhead cabin decides to rain holy water on you 😂💦 The crew was scrambling with tissues, cloths, and pure determination to stop our little in-flight “leaking .” With tape and scissors, carefully patching it up like they were doing a mini surgery in the sky 😂. I honestly feel SQ handled it like champs — super fast, professional, and kind ❤️ And thank you for the thoughtful voucher compensation! #singaporeairlines #sq #flightstory #koreatosingapore ♬ For Comedy - Andromeda

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, an SIA spokesperson confirmed that on Nov 9, water from a passenger's water bottle kept in an overhead compartment began leaking.

The spokesperson noted that the cabin crew promptly cleaned and dried the affected compartment, using towels and tape to contain the drip.

"They also provided assistance to the affected customers, including covering their seats and offering dry towels and blankets," said the spokesperson.

"There was no safety risk, and the safety of our customers and crew was never compromised. SIA sincerely apologises to the affected customers for the inconvenience caused," added the airline.

AsiaOne has reached out to adelinebabyyy for comment.

[[nid:718958]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com