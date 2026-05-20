More than 260,000 prayer spaces available at mosques and other venues during Hari Raya Haji

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has taken "comprehensive steps" to provide sufficient prayers spaces for the community when Muslims here observe Hari Raya Haji.

This year, Hari Raya Haji, also known as Aidiladha, will be observed on May 27.

Aidiladha commemorates the completion of the haj pilgrimage and honours Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice, often referred to as the "day of sacrifice".

In an announcement on Wednesday (May 20), a week ahead of Aidiladha, Muis said that mosques will provide approximately 240,000 prayer spaces across up to three prayer sessions, including dedicated spaces available for female congregants.

Booking is not required for prayer spaces, except for the first session at Darul Ghufran mosque, where congregants can book their places from 10am on May 22 via a prayer bookings website.

Those who have young children, the elderly, and congregants who require easier access to mosque facilities, may wish to consider the second and third prayer sessions as they are generally less crowded, Muis said.

An additional 20,300 prayer spaces will also be available at up to 44 supplementary venues.

According to Muis, this is an increase of almost 10 per cent from last year.

"These supplementary venues will cater to elderly congregants and those with mobility needs providing convenient access to prayer spaces closer to their homes," Muis said.

Muslims can find out more information on Aidiladha prayer arrangements at mosques, including timings on Muis' website.

Information on the supplementary venues and other convenient venues can also be found there.

The council also sought Muslims' support to remain socially responsible during the occasion.

It noted that illegal parking may not only obstruct emergency vehicles, but may also cause inconvenience to residents in surrounding neighbourhoods.

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