Buses and trains decorated to bring Hari Raya festive cheer

From Monday (March 16) to May 3, commuters will be greeted by Hari Raya-themed decorations on selected buses, trains and 10 MRT stations across the public transport network.

This is a collaboration between the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the Malay Heritage Centre, as well as public transport operators SBS Transit, SMRT, Go-Ahead Singapore and Tower Transit Singapore.

Commuters can catch the decorations on selected trains on all six rail lines — Circle Line, Downtown Line, East-West Line, North-East Line, North-South Line and Thomson-East Coast Line — as well as bus services 30, 51, 67, 147, 190, 960 and 963.

Buona Vista, Bugis, Bukit Panjang, Bedok, Tanjong Pagar, Serangoon, Woodlands, Outram Park, Tanjong Katong, and Marine Parade MRT stations will also be similarly decorated.

The decorations feature vibrant designs celebrating beloved traditions such as visiting Ramadan bazaars, families dressed in colourful traditional attire and sharing festive dishes with neighbours and loved ones.

LTA said these reflect the spirit of togetherness and the importance of family and community bonds during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

"The introduction of themed public transport is part of LTA's continued efforts to enliven the community experience during festive seasons and to foster a positive commuter culture," it added.

MP for Jalan Besar GRC Wan Rizal, who was present at the launch on Monday, witnessed performances put up by SMU Rentak, Beatty Secondary School and Voices of Singapore Silver Voices at Bugis MRT.

He also visited games booth at Bugis MRT by Nan Chiau High School and Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' school, and a craft booth by National Junior College.

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editor@asiaone.com