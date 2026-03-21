With nasi ulam, President Tharman highlights Singapore's multiculturalism, togetherness on Hari Raya Puasa

In Singapore, rice is a major part of local diet despite the nation's melting point of racial and religious diversity.

"We love our rice. Nasi lemak. Chicken rice. Nasi biryani. The list goes on. But my favourite in recent years has been the traditional nasi ulam (literally rice and herbs)," wrote President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in his Facebook post on Hari Raya Puasa (March 21).

Known for his witty analogies, President Tharman was not launching into a review of his favourite food.

Instead, he was using the "mix of tastes" used to prepare the dish to flesh out Singapore's multiculturalism.

"There is simply nothing like it for freshness and a tantalising mix of tastes — coming from very finely-cut raw herbs, vegetables and edible flowers, all mixed patiently into rice, so that every mouthful gives you a burst of different tastes and textures," he explained.

The tens of different raw herbs, vegetables and flowers, mixed into the rice — to create nasi ulam — is similar to Singapore's multicultural heritage, enjoyed by people of different background, said President Tharman.

"Selamat Hari Raya Puasa to all our Muslim friends, and to all those who treasure the togetherness we live for in Singapore," he wrote.

The president's words on Hari Raya is a sombre reminder of events around the world.

On Friday, Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was heckled and booed by protesters during a visit to the country's largest mosque for Eid al-Fitr prayers.

They voiced their anger over the prime minister's stance on ally Israel's offensive in Gaza.

Last December, two shooters opened fire on a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach, killing 15 people.

'A place of relative peace with communal harmony'

Reflecting on events — famines, natural disasters, wars in different places — and the sufferings of those affected, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam said that Singapore is in a place of "relative peace with communal harmony".

"We are thankful that we are able to celebrate all our festivals, and our friends from other communities, other religions, celebrate with us too," he said.

@k_shanmugam [Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri] Hari Raya reminds us of the peace and harmony that societies should aim for. Wishing all our Muslim friends, Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri. ♬ original sound - K Shanmugam

This was a similar point made by Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim as he joined the Muslim community for Hari Raya Aidilfitri prayers at Sultan Mosque on Saturday morning.

Assoc Prof Faishal said that events around the world, along with global uncertainties have led members of the Muslim community here to have a "sense of gratitude" for the peace and harmony in Singapore.

"One thing that I could feel is the sense of gratitude among members of the community. They saw, or they have seen what's happening around the world, and they feel that in Singapore, we're able to celebrate and do our Ramadan rituals... with peace of mind and peace of heart.

"This is something that they feel strongly about," Assoc Prof Faishal added.

He hoped that this peace can inspire Singaporeans to "go with one heart" so that subsequent generations of Singaporeans would also be able to continue enjoying this peace and harmony.

Noting that the situation abroad remains uncertain, Assoc Prof Faishal added that the Muslim community's thoughts are also with those celebrating away from home and with those facing more difficult circumstances at home.

"May this month of Syawal bring peace and harmony to all, draw us closer to our families and loved ones, and inspire us to cherish the blessings we enjoy in Singapore so that every member of the community can grow and thrive at every stage of their life," he added.

@asiaone Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Assoc Prof Faishal Ibrahim said there's "the sense of gratitude" among members of the Muslim community here - that they are able to practice their faith with "peace of mind" - especially with what's happening around the world. #sgnews #Singapore #HariRaya #Muslim #Harmony ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

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editor@asiaone.com