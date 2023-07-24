Harry Kane and Son Heung-min crowd favourites as Spurs arrive in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The future of Harry Kane is still up in the air but Singaporeans' love for the English forward is unshakeable.

The 29-year-old English forward and South Korean star Son Heung-min drew the loudest cheers at the Pan Pacific hotel as they arrived with their Tottenham Hotspur teammates at around 2.30am on Monday (July 24).

Spurs, who finished eighth in the English Premier League last season, will face off against Singapore Premier League club Lion City Sailors on Wednesday at the National Stadium and will also hold an open training session at the same venue on Tuesday.

A group of at least 60 fans had gathered by the hotel's side entrance at around 11pm on Sunday.

Most fans The Straits Times spoke to had come to see Kane and Son, but those supporters were ultimately disappointed when none of the Spurs players stopped for pictures or to sign autographs.

They stepped out of the team bus and strolled straight into the hotel, with Kane, Son, new signing James Maddison and defender Cristian Romero the only players who acknowledged their supporters.

A fan, who wanted to be known only as Joel, wore a Spurs kit with "Harry Kane" printed on his back, while his wife Stephanie wore a jersey bearing Son's name.

Joel said: "I don't think he will stay at the club for long. This may be one of the last few times we can see him while he is still with Spurs. I am going to watch the match but I thought this would be the best opportunity to see him and the team up close."

They also held aloft a whiteboard that said "Hi Mr Son and Mr Kane, today is my wife's birthday. It would mean so much to her if you could take selfies with her."

Stephanie was saddened that none of the players went over to the fans.

She said: "I'm very disappointed. But it's okay, we will try again at the open training and the match."

The 29-year old Kane has been the subject of interest from a host of clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia, with Spurs having rejected at least two bids from Bayern Munich.

Kane had starred in Spurs' last visit to Singapore in 2019 when he struck from near the halfway line with a stupendous strike to give his team a last gasp 3-2 win over a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Juventus in front of about 50,000 fans at the National Stadium.

Spurs arrived in Singapore after a friendly against Leicester City in Bangkok scheduled for Sunday was cancelled due to a water-logged pitch at the Rajamangala National Stadium.

The North London side will round off their Asia-Pacific tour in Singapore. They had started the tour with a 3-2 loss to West Ham United in Perth last Tuesday.

Fans can look forward to a week of thrilling action as the Republic will host the inaugural Singapore Festival of Football. The week-long fiesta will be opened by Spurs and Sailors in the Tiger Cup. Liverpool, who are returning to Singapore for a second straight year, will face Leicester City next Sunday before a tantalising clash against Bayern Munich on Aug 2.

ALSO READ: 'If we don't do anything, we'll just get worse': Singapore football team mauled 7-0 by Malaysia at SEA Games

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.