Harsher penalties for errant PMD users flouting active mobility law

Footpath accidents involving personal mobility devices (PMDs) have fallen by 52 per cent since they were banned from footpaths last November.

Sentiments towards public path safety have also improved, Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary told Parliament.

To continue ensuring the safe use of active mobility devices such as PMDs and power-assisted bicycles, users will soon see the introduction of some new measures under changes to the Active Mobility (Amendment) Bill debated in Parliament yesterday. These include a mandatory online theory test for users.

Starting in April, the ban on mobility devices on footpaths will be extended to other devices, including hoverboards and electric skateboards.

Dr Puthucheary said that while most PMD users are largely law-abiding and ride responsibly, enforcement officers detected about 4,900 offences last year.

"This is not acceptable. To send a stronger deterrent message to this group, we will increase the maximum penalties for certain offences. We will generally double the penalties of key user behaviour offences."

Under the proposed changes, those who are caught riding PMDs on public paths without a certificate can now face a fine of up to $2,000 and six months in jail, or both, if they are first-time offenders.

If caught on roads, they can face a fine of up to $10,000, jail for three years, or both.