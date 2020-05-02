Harsher penalties for errant PMD users flouting active mobility law

LTA enforcement officers and auxiliary police officers advising an e-bike rider where he can ride his device near AMK Hub.
PHOTO: The New Paper file
Cheow Sue-Ann
The New Paper

Footpath accidents involving personal mobility devices (PMDs) have fallen by 52 per cent since they were banned from footpaths last November.

Sentiments towards public path safety have also improved, Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary told Parliament.

To continue ensuring the safe use of active mobility devices such as PMDs and power-assisted bicycles, users will soon see the introduction of some new measures under changes to the Active Mobility (Amendment) Bill debated in Parliament yesterday. These include a mandatory online theory test for users.

Starting in April, the ban on mobility devices on footpaths will be extended to other devices, including hoverboards and electric skateboards.

Dr Puthucheary said that while most PMD users are largely law-abiding and ride responsibly, enforcement officers detected about 4,900 offences last year.

"This is not acceptable. To send a stronger deterrent message to this group, we will increase the maximum penalties for certain offences. We will generally double the penalties of key user behaviour offences."

Under the proposed changes, those who are caught riding PMDs on public paths without a certificate can now face a fine of up to $2,000 and six months in jail, or both, if they are first-time offenders.

If caught on roads, they can face a fine of up to $10,000, jail for three years, or both.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will also introduce a minimum riding age of 16 to ride a motorised PMD on a public path, starting with e-scooter riders. Those under 16 who wish to ride will require adult supervision.

Additionally, under the new law, holding a mobile communication device and operating any of the communication device's functions while riding - whether on public paths or roads - will be an offence.

The LTA will also put in place additional measures to ensure that users use only compliant active mobility devices on public paths.

To ensure compliance, LTA will be rostering e-scooters that are already registered and declared as UL2272-certified for inspections. It will also periodically call up certified and registered e-scooters for re-inspections every two years.

Said Dr Puthucheary: "We are ramping up our cycling path infrastructure building plans, so that Singaporeans can continue to benefit from active mobility devices. We will announce more about these plans during the Committee of Supply debate."

Mr Denis Koh, chairman of PMD enthusiast group Big Wheel Scooters Singapore, said that while many riders feel the sheer number of rules and changes are confusing, they recognise that with the backlash PMDs faced last year, something had to be done.

He stressed: "These regulations have to work in tandem with better infrastructure and education."

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

