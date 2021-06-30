Harsher punishments ahead for errant street racers, e-bike riders, and those that just don't learn

If you're an avid, hot-blooded street racer or electric bicycle user, listen up: From June 30, road users and e-bike riders who break the recently amended traffic laws will face harsher punishments.

Under the updated Road Traffic Act, if you promote or participate in illegal speed races, you can be fined up to $5,000 - a hefty increase from the previous range of $1,000 to $2,000. The jail sentencing period has also been upped to a maximum of one year.

These amendments were made following the tragic Tanjong Pagar crash in February, which resulted in the deaths of the driver and four passengers.

And if you're the type that does'nt learn your lesson the first time round, then note that repeat offenders can now be jailed for up to two years and face a fine of up to $10,000. This is much higher than the $2,000 to $3,000 you would have gotten before.

Don't try pin the blame on someone else either, because if you attempt to mislead the traffic police by getting others to take the rap for you, you can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to a year, or both.

Your co-conspirators, or 'willing victims' will also face the same penalties, and both you and them may also be disqualified from driving altogether.

Speaking of disqualification from driving, this punishment can also be meted out against offending road-raging individuals when the revised laws kick in. This is on top of other penalties that you might face for a road rage incident - voluntarily causing hurt, for example, so keep your cool on the road!

Other changes to the Road Traffic Act include harsher penalties for motorcyclists whose pillion riders are not wearing an approved helmet, and the start of compulsory e-bike theory tests for those who wish to ride their devices.

If you own a company that employs drivers, you will now need to keep records of your drivers for a year, instead of six months, in case they are involved in traffic offences while driving company vehicles. You will also need to designate a 'responsible officer' to identify errant drivers.

Last but not least, if you have accumulated more than the maximum allowable demerit points, the revocation or suspension of your licence will now take effect four weeks after the date of notice, whether or not an appeal has been made. Get suspended five or more times, and you'll be looking at a suspension period of up to five years. Ouch.

