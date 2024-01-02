'Have a little common sense': Anytime Fitness at Upper Thomson gets called out over 'harsh' signage

A sign at the entrance of Anytime Fitness located at Upper Thomson has been slammed for being overly "harsh" on its members, prompting criticism from some netizens.

A couple of pictures posted on Monday (Jan 1) on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group showed a sign outside this Anytime Fitness branch.

The sign reminded members that without their key fobs, they will not be allowed entry and that they should "have a little common sense to inform [them] accordingly if there are no staff in person!"

They also posted how 'eyes are watching you', alluding to the CCTV cameras outside that outlet.

The pictures posted by Sidhu on Facebook were accompanied by a caption that read: "Anytime Fitness so polite in their way of sending a message out to their customers. Lol."

The post garnered varying comments.

Some criticised the gym for being "harsh", while others believed the management must have a good reason for putting up such a sign.

One Facebook user said: "I've never liked Anytime Fitness. When you pay peanuts, you get peanuts."

Another Facebook user gave the outlet the benefit of doubt: "Maybe they got sick of people not following their rules."

'They probably had a bad experience with a customer'

The latter opinion was echoed by an Anytime Fitness member surnamed Wong who frequents the Upper Thomson outlet which opened late last year.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Wong said that outlet has "top-notch equipment", adding that he has "no complaints about the place so far".

When asked about the tone of the signage, he responded: "In all fairness, why not put ourselves into the shoes of service staff?"

"They probably had a bad experience with a customer, so they typed out that message with hurt, outrage and disappointment in their minds — I don't blame them."

Wong added that the gym isn't staffed all day and it is their security policy to not let any Tom, Dick or Harry enter on the excuse of 'I forgot my key'.

"The message of that sign is clear: If you want to visit, bring your keys. It's basic gym etiquette," he said.

AsiaOne has contacted Anytime Fitness for comment.

ALSO READ: Anytime Fitness refutes man's claim that gym falsely accused him of 'tailgating'

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com