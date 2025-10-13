Hawker, 76, lodges police report after CDC vouchers worth $800 allegedly used by stranger

A 76-year-old hawker, who is facing financial problems, was left disappointed when all of her Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers were allegedly claimed by a stranger.

The woman, surnamed Shen, told Shin Min Daily News that all $800 in CDC vouchers were also used up without her knowledge.

Shen, who runs an economical rice stall at People’s Park Food Center in Chinatown, first received a reminder in July to collect her SG60 vouchers.

After redeeming her SG60 vouchers, staff at Hougang Community Club then asked her if she had collected her CDC vouchers.

The Government had disbursed $300 and $500 in vouchers in January and May respectively to all Singaporean households to help with daily expenses.

"I was shocked to find out that they had been sent twice this year," said Shen. "When I asked the staff to help me print them, they told me that the vouchers had been claimed a while ago."

Shen said that the staff at the community club told her that the vouchers were claimed on Jan 12 and May 18, both in the afternoon.

"I was working at the stall then, so I could not have claimed them in person on the spot," said the elderly hawker, adding that she does not know how to use a mobile phone and has always claimed CDC vouchers in paper form at the community club.

Shen said she has since lodged a police report after her son denied that he had claimed the vouchers.

"This $800 in CDC vouchers is a living allowance given by the Government," she said. "It’s hard for me to be a hawker — I stand for nearly 16 hours a day and end late at night.

“I hope to find out who stole my vouchers.”

Assisted by the Shin Min reporter, she found out where her vouchers were redeemed.

According to records, the vouchers were used on March 29 and July 14, and most of the redemptions were in Sheng Shiong Supermarkets, grocery stores and minimarts in Hougang.

The confused Shen said: “I usually use cash to buy items near my home, and I have never used the CDC vouchers.

"This is my first time seeing these records."

The police confirmed that a report has been lodged.

