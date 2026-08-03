9 hawker centres to close for up to 3 days over next two weeks for cleaning

A total of nine hawker centres across Singapore will close for between one and three days from Monday (Aug 3) for spring cleaning.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), such cleaning is conducted regularly so that Singaporeans can enjoy affordable food in a clean and hygienic place.

Cleaning at hawker centres owned by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment is conducted by NEA, while town councils are responsible for cleaning at Housing and Development Board-owned (HDB) hawker centres.

The nine hawker centres affected for the upcoming spring cleaning are mostly in central region, but also include The Hawker Centre @ Our Tampines Hub and Buangkok Hawker Centre in the eastern and north-eastern regions.

Meanwhile, the Teck Ghee Square hawker centre at Block 409 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 is set to reopen on Aug 7 following repairs and redecoration work since June 8, according to a list published on NEA's website.

Hawker Centre Closure period Reason for closure Mayflower Market Aug 3 Cleaning Margaret Drive Hawker Centre Aug 3 Teck Ghee Court Aug 3 to 4 Buangkok Hawker Centre Aug 3 to 4 Block 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre Aug 3 to 4 Block 69 Geylang Bahru Market and Food Centre Aug 3 to 4 North Bridge Road Market Aug 3 to 5 The Hawker Centre @ Our Tampines Hub Aug 4 to 5 80 Circuit Road Market and Food Centre Aug 10 to 11

The next round of spring cleaning in the second half of August (Aug 17 onwards) will involve 11 hawker centres.

There are 123 markets and hawker centres across Singapore.

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editor@asiaone.com