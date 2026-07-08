8 hawker centres to close for up to 3 days over next 2 weeks for cleaning

A total of eight hawker centres across Singapore will close for between one and three days from July 13 for spring cleaning.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), such cleaning is conducted regularly so that Singaporeans can enjoy affordable food in a clean and hygienic environment.

Cleaning at hawker centres owned by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) is conducted by NEA, while Town Councils are responsible for cleaning at Housing and Development Board-owned (HDB) hawker centres.

During the June school holidays, a total of 86 hawker centres and wet markets were closed for spring cleaning.

Meanwhile, four hawker centres in Toa Payoh Lorong 8, Upper Cross Street, Changi Village and Haig Road began their respective closures for cleaning on Monday (July 6).

Of these, the hawker centres at Block 8 Toa Payoh Lorong 8 and Block 531A Upper Cross Street will reopen from Wednesday, while the other two are expected to reopen on Thursday.

The eight hawker centres affected for the upcoming spring cleaning are mostly in or near the central region.

Hawker Centre Closure period Reason for closure Sembawang Hills Food Centre July 13 Cleaning East Coast Lagoon Food Village July 13 to 14 Golden Mile Food Centre July 13 to 14 Telok Blangah Rise Market July 20 Tiong Bahru Market July 20 Toa Payoh Vista Market July 20 Redhill Market July 20 to 22 Redhill Food Centre July 20 to 22

Following the upcoming round of closures, another nine hawker centres will be closed for cleaning in the first week of August.

There are 123 markets and hawker centres across Singapore.

[[nid:735477]]

editor@asiaone.com