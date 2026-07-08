Award Banner
Award Banner
singapore

8 hawker centres to close for up to 3 days over next 2 weeks for cleaning

Three hawker centres will close for cleaning from July 13, while another five will undergo cleaning from July 20
8 hawker centres to close for up to 3 days over next 2 weeks for cleaning
A hawker centre in the central business district.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Danial Zahrin
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJuly 07, 2026 10:30 PMBYSean Ler

A total of eight hawker centres across Singapore will close for between one and three days from July 13 for spring cleaning.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), such cleaning is conducted regularly so that Singaporeans can enjoy affordable food in a clean and hygienic environment.

Cleaning at hawker centres owned by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) is conducted by NEA, while Town Councils are responsible for cleaning at Housing and Development Board-owned (HDB) hawker centres.

During the June school holidays, a total of 86 hawker centres and wet markets were closed for spring cleaning.

Meanwhile, four hawker centres in Toa Payoh Lorong 8, Upper Cross Street, Changi Village and Haig Road began their respective closures for cleaning on Monday (July 6).

Of these, the hawker centres at Block 8 Toa Payoh Lorong 8 and Block 531A Upper Cross Street will reopen from Wednesday, while the other two are expected to reopen on Thursday.

The eight hawker centres affected for the upcoming spring cleaning are mostly in or near the central region.

Hawker CentreClosure periodReason for closure
Sembawang Hills Food CentreJuly 13Cleaning
East Coast Lagoon Food VillageJuly 13 to 14
Golden Mile Food CentreJuly 13 to 14
Telok Blangah Rise MarketJuly 20
Tiong Bahru MarketJuly 20
Toa Payoh Vista MarketJuly 20
Redhill MarketJuly 20 to 22
Redhill Food CentreJuly 20 to 22

Following the upcoming round of closures, another nine hawker centres will be closed for cleaning in the first week of August.

There are 123 markets and hawker centres across Singapore.

[[nid:735477]]

editor@asiaone.com

NEA (National Environment Agency)hawker centresmarkets
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.