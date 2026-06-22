'Almost suffocating': Some hawkers at Chinatown Complex raise concerns over faulty exhaust system

Some hawkers at Chinatown Complex have raised concerns after facing issues with a malfunctioning exhaust hood system which they say has affected their businesses, citing poor ventilation and potential fire safety risks.

The issue reportedly began on June 17 and 18, affecting a number of stalls at the hawker centre.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Dominic Neo, 52, who operates Liang Ji Char Kway Teow, said he had been experiencing problems with the exhaust hood at his stall recently, with the system not able to draw smoke away effectively.

"As the exhaust hood was not working properly, it was really difficult for me — it was almost suffocating," said Neo, who has been operating his stall for more than 25 years.

"When I fry noodles, there is a lot of smoke because I use high heat, and it really affects my productivity."

He said he understands that there is no immediate solution to it and that the matter involves mutiple parties.

"Chinatown Complex is one of the biggest hawker centres, so maybe it requires time and discussion between the association and the authorities," said Neo, adding that the hawker association has also reached out to him.

"I hope the issue can be resolved soon so that I can get back to operating normally," he said.

Melvin Chew, 47, who operates Jin Ji Teochew Braised Duck and Kway Chap, is also facing similar issues.

He said he noticed a difference about four to five days ago, when the stall became increasingly humid.

"Those preparing the food also experienced discomfort in their eyes as the smoke was not being properly drawn away by the faulty exhaust system," said Chew.

"Not only is this hazardous, especially when we are constantly cooking over open flames, but it can also affect our health as we are exposed to smoke for long periods."

Chew said the feedback he received from the town council and the hawker's association was that repairs could take up to two months.

"There are no temporary solutions, and I really hope they can expedite the repairs. The faulty exhaust system has really been affecting my business," he said.

Working to address hawkers' concerns

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Chinatown Complex Hawkers Association said it was aware of the issue following feedback from affected hawkers and that the matter has been raised with the Jalan Besar Town Council.

"We understand that the affected hawkers are concerned about the increased heat and reduced ventilation at their stalls," said the association, adding that the relevant parties are working to rectify the issue.

"In the meantime, we will continue to support affected hawkers and work closely with the town council to ensure that their concerns are communicated and addressed," it said.

AsiaOne has reached out to Jalan Besar Town Council for comment.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com