Haze could return to Singapore this weekend if dry conditions persist, says NEA

SINGAPORE - The number of hot spots in Sumatra nearly tripled to 176 on Thursday from 66 the previous day and, if dry conditions in the region persist, there is a chance Singapore skies will be hazy at the weekend.

The National Environment Agency (NEA), in its daily haze advisory on Thursday, said moderate to dense smoke haze was observed over southern Sumatra from satellite imagery.

Dry conditions in the region, it added, are likely to continue on Friday, and the winds are expected to blow mostly from the south-east. For the next 24 hours, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) for Singapore is forecast to be in the moderate range, it said.

The advisory said: “Dry conditions are forecast to persist over the coming weekend. There is a chance of transboundary haze affecting Singapore over the weekend if the haze situation escalates and the prevailing winds shift to blow from the south or south-west.”

On Thursday, it was partly cloudy over Singapore and the 24-hour PSI reading was within the moderate range.

At 6pm, the one-hour PM2.5 concentration readings were also in the normal range, falling between 12 and 24 micrograms per cubic m of air. PM2.5 refers to fine particles – usually airborne – that are 2.5 microns or smaller.

Last Saturday, PSI levels entered the unhealthy range for the first time since 2019, with the highest readings recorded in the eastern part of Singapore.

When the PSI reading crosses the unhealthy range of between 101 and 200, NEA said people should to cut down on outdoor activities.

The health impact of haze is dependent on one’s health, the PSI level, and the length and intensity of outdoor activity, it added.

Those planning immediate outdoor activities should check the 1-hr PM2.5 concentration readings and personal guide, while those planning activities for the next day should refer to the 24-hr PSI forecast and daily health advisories, NEA said.

