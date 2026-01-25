Haze in eastern Singapore likely due to hot spot, 'smoke plume' in Johor: NEA

The haze detected in eastern Singapore on Saturday (Jan 24) was likely due to a detected hot spot and smoke plume in Johor, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in a statement.

The one-hour PM2.5 level, which refers to the air particles that measure less than 2.5 micrometres, was 57 at 7pm that evening, or in the “elevated” range.

Several residents also took to social media to report a faint burning smell.

In a Facebook post at about 8pm on Saturday, NEA wrote: "PM2.5 levels in the eastern part of Singapore are currently slightly elevated. Some residents have reported a faint burnt smell. This is likely due to a detected hotspot and smoke plume in Johor that is near to Singapore."

It added that with prevailing winds blowing from the North and Northeast, some haze could have drifted over and affected air quality.

As of 1pm on Sunday, air quality in all parts of Singapore fell within the normal range, according to readings posted on NEA's website. The one-hour PM2.5 was 11 in the East.

Air quality is deemed “normal” if the PM2.5 reading is in the zero to 55 range, while a PM2.5 level of between 151 and 250 indicates a “high” level of such particles in the air.

