Haze in Singapore: Better air quality expected with PSI set to improve over 24 hours

SINGAPORE -Singaporeans may breathe better when they wake up on Monday morning, with improvements to the air quality expected.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Sunday (Sept 15) that the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading is expected to gradually improve over the next 24 hours to the high end of the "moderate" range overnight - if prevailing wind conditions continue.

Normal activities can largely continue, given the forecast, the NEA said.

"However, caution should still be exercised, and persons who are not feeling well, especially the elderly and children, and those with chronic heart or lung conditions, should seek medical attention," it said.