Haze in Singapore hits unhealthy levels on Wednesday

SINGAPORE - The haze that envelops Singapore for the past week hits unhealthy levels on Wednesday (Sept 18) morning as workers head to work and students to school.

The 1-hour PM2.5 reading ranged between 82 micrograms per cubic metre in the northern part of the island and 94 in the southern part, within the elevated band, at 7am.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was 100 in the central region and higher across the island. The highest reading of 116 was recorded in the south.

A PSI reading of 101 to 200 is in the unhealthy range, for which the National Environment Agency (NEA) advises the public to cut down on outdoor activities.