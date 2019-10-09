Haze in Singapore may be back to stay: Winds, dry weather and 'persistent' hot spots in Sumatra to blame

SINGAPORE - The haze may be back, and could persist in coming weeks.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) - a measure of air quality here - is steadily creeping towards unhealthy levels. As at 2pm, air quality in Southern Singapore was 98, nearly breaching the 100 reading that denotes "unhealthy" air quality.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon (Sept 10) that the hazy conditions experienced in the morning were due to smoke haze from persistent hot spots in Sumatra blown in by the prevailing winds.