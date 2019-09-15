Haze in Singapore: PSI enters unhealthy range across island, with the west recording 124 at 8am

SINGAPORE - The air quality in Singapore worsened on Sunday (Sept 15) morning as Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings crossed the unhealthy level in all parts of the island.

The 24-hour PSI reading for the north, south, east, central and west entered the unhealthy range at 1am.

At 8am, the 24-hour PSI readings ranged between 107 in the east and 124 in western Singapore. At 9am, the reading was between 107 and 123.

A PSI reading of 101 to 200 is in the unhealthy range, for which the National Environment Agency (NEA) advises the public to cut down on outdoor activities.