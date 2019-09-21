Haze in S'pore: Air quality inches towards unhealthy levels again, on second day of F1 weekend

SINGAPORE - The haze that lifted on Friday seems to be back on Saturday (Sept 21), the second day of the Formula 1 weekend.

Air quality deteriorated overnight as the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) inched towards the "unhealthy" range.

The 24-hour PSI reading was 92 to 97, within the moderate range, at 10am on Saturday.

It was up from a reading of 66 to 67 at 10pm the previous night.

A PSI reading of zero to 50 indicates good air quality while a reading of 51 to 100 is in the moderate range, and a reading of 101 to 200 is considered unhealthy.