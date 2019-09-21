Haze in S'pore: Air quality inches towards unhealthy levels again, on second day of F1 weekend

A general view of southern Singapore at around 9.30am on Sept 21, 2019.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Prisca Ang
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The haze that lifted on Friday seems to be back on Saturday (Sept 21), the second day of the Formula 1 weekend.

Air quality deteriorated overnight as the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) inched towards the "unhealthy" range.

The 24-hour PSI reading was 92 to 97, within the moderate range, at 10am on Saturday.

It was up from a reading of 66 to 67 at 10pm the previous night.

A PSI reading of zero to 50 indicates good air quality while a reading of 51 to 100 is in the moderate range, and a reading of 101 to 200 is considered unhealthy.

The air quality is considered "very unhealthy" when the PSI ranges from 201 to 300, and "hazardous" when the PSI reading is more than 300.

Meanwhile, the 1-hour PM2.5 concentration, which the National Environment Agency (NEA) said is a better indicator of current air quality, was 29 to 38 micrograms per cubic m, within the normal band, at 10am.

This was a slight deterioration from the PM2.5 reading of 18 to 35, within the normal band, 12 hours earlier.

The one-hour PM2.5 measures the average hourly concentration of PM2.5 particles - the dominant pollutant during haze episodes - and is meant to help people gauge immediate activities, such as whether they should go for a jog.

There are four bands on the PM2.5 concentration scale: 0 to 55 for normal, 56 to 150 for elevated, 151 to 250 for high, and very high for any higher readings.

At a media briefing on Friday, NEA said it expects the 24-hour PSI over the next day to range between the high end of the moderate range and the low end of the unhealthy range.

The 1-hour PM2.5 readings are forecast to fluctuate between the normal and elevated bands.

But in the coming days, the agency said dry weather is expected to persist over south Sumatra - the origin of most of the haze Singapore is experiencing.

If winds blow from that direction, the F1 race could take place under hazy skies and the PSI could creep into the middle of the unhealthy range.

However, the NEA said showers are expected in south Sumatra at the end of the month, and this could provide some respite.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
haze NEA (National Environment Agency)

TRENDING

I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
Haze in S&#039;pore: Air quality inches towards unhealthy levels again, on second day of F1 weekend
Haze in S'pore: Air quality inches towards unhealthy levels again, on second day of F1 weekend
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?
Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to &#039;blow back&#039; the haze
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to 'blow back' the haze
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
Singtel’s first iPhone 11 customer simply watched a Man U match after arriving at MBS at 2am
Singtel’s first iPhone 11 customer simply watched a Man U match after arriving at MBS at 2am
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he&#039;s taking selfies with all his fans
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he's taking selfies with all his fans
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won&#039;t see at their wedding
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won't see at their wedding
74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack
74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack
Supper spots in central Singapore that are not atas, open till 3am, and cost under $12
Supper spots in central Singapore that are not atas, open till 3am, and cost under $12

LIFESTYLE

Free I&#039;m Kim Korean BBQ for Sept babies, $50 AirAsia fares &amp; other deals this week
Free I'm Kim Korean BBQ for Sept babies, $50 AirAsia fares & other deals this week
Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?
Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?
Weekend planner Sept 21-22: Downtown East&#039;s new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix&#039;s return &amp; other fun activities
50% off Downtown East's new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix's return & other fun activities this weekend
Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?
Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?

Home Works

House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer
House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another &#039;little princess&#039;
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another 'little princess'
&#039;I felt the impulse to drown myself&#039; after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu&#039;s ex Fan Chih-wei
'I felt the impulse to drown myself' after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu's ex Fan Chih-wei
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can&#039;t pick a side
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can't pick a side
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues

SERVICES