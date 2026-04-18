17 HDB neighbourhoods to receive upgrading under $130m renewal programme

A total of 17 Housing and Development Board (HDB) neighbourhoods will undergo upgrading works under the latest batch of Neighbourhood Renewal Programme (NRP), announced National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat at a community event in Sembawang on Saturday (April 18).

The works, which are expected to cost more than $130 million, will benefit about 20,000 HDB households across Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah, Bukit Panjang, Chai Chee, Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Jurong, Sembawang, Sengkang, Serangoon, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun.

First introduced in August 2007, the NRP focuses on improvements at the block and precinct levels, for HDB projects built up to 1995. It was extended to include blocks built up to 1999 in 2025.

Upgrading works are tailored based on residents' feedback on the features they hope to see in their neighbourhood and may include enhancements such as fitness trails, seating areas and communal spaces.

The works are fully funded by the Government and implemented by the respective Town Councils, which will engage their own design consultants and building contractors.

Since its introduction, over $1.6 billion has been set aside to fund 246 NRP projects islandwide, covering about 315,000 households. Of these, 141 projects benefitting about 199,000 households, have been completed, with works ongoing for the remaining 105 projects.

10 HDB precincts to undergo Silver Upgrading Programme

At the event, the National Development Minister also announced the selection of 10 HDB precincts in Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah and Queenstown for the third batch of Silver Upgrading Programme (SUP).

The programme, launched in 2024, ensures that residents living in older precincts that have previously undergone upgrading can still benefit from senior-friendly enhancements.

It is expected to benefit about 9,000 households.

Works for the 10 precincts are expected to commence in the second half of 2026 and will be progressively completed in the second half of 2028.

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