HDB block hit by stray projectile during Kembangan-Chai Chee New Year countdown fireworks display

SINGAPORE - The fireworks display in Kembangan-Chai Chee on New Year's Day was cut short abruptly after a stray projectile hit the outer facade wall of a Housing Board block.

No injuries were reported, said Kembangan-Chai Chee Community Centre on its Facebook page on Saturday (Jan 1).

Kembangan-Chai Chee was one of 10 heartland locations where members of the public were able to watch firework displays to ring in the new year.

On Saturday morning, a Facebook user uploaded a video showing crowds gathering in Ubi Avenue 1 to watch the fireworks.

Mid-way through the video, a lone projectile can be seen hitting a top-floor unit of a HDB block.

The Kembangan-Chai Chee CC said that immediately after the incident, its officers instructed the fireworks display to be stopped.

It added: "We also visited the unit where the projectile had landed nearby, to make sure that the family was safe.

"The family assured us that no one was hurt nor was there any damage to their home, as the projectile had only hit the outer facade wall near a window."

Thanking the family for their understanding and residents for their concern, Kembangan-Chai Chee CC said: "We are working closely with our vendor to ascertain what happened and how we can prevent this in future."

The Straits Times has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force and People's Association which organised the fireworks display for more information.

