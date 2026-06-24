More than 22,000 BTO applications received for June exercise; Lakeview and Berlayar most popular

Some 22,634 applications for the Build-To-Order (BTO) flats launched in the latest June sales exercise have been submitted to HDB as at 5pm on Wednesday (June 24).

This is about three times the total number of units available — 6,952 — across seven projects.

According to data published on the HDB website, the Prime projects in Bishan's Lakeview estate and Bukit Merah's Berlayar neighbourhood garnered the most interest.

Lakeview Cascadia, which is the first BTO project in the Lakeview and Shunfu neighbourhood in over 40 years, saw 2,046 applicants for 476 2-room Flexi flats.

The 745 4-room units for sale is oversubscribed by about five times, with the application rate for first-timer families at 3.7 and the rate for second-timer families being 17.2.

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For the Berlayar Rise project, 3,224 applications have been submitted for 816 2-room Flexi flats.

There were 577 applicants for the 172 3-room units, and 5,023 applicants for the 988 4-room flats.

Meanwhile, the median application rate for first-timer singles is 7.3, and the most popular project for 2-room flexi flats is Woodgrove Acres in Woodlands with a rate of 18.1.

The sales exercise ends at 11.59pm on June 24.

Overall, the median application rates for first-timer families trying for 3-room and bigger flats has "remained stable", standing at 1.3, said Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening.

In his post, Chee noted that a lower application rate means a higher chance of success for applicants.

It is also the first sales exercise where families with three or more children can benefit from an increased allocation quota under the Third Child Priority Scheme.

"For subsequent BTO sales exercises, the Government will continue to provide a robust supply of flats and a good mix of housing options for various groups of Singaporeans with different budget and needs," he said.

"We remain focused on building more and building faster."

Nearly 8,000 BTO flats will be launched in the October sales exercise in Bedok, Geylang, Sembawang, Tengah, Toa Payoh and Yishun.

The sixth Community Care Apartment project will also be offered in Toa Payoh at Caldecott, Chee added.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com