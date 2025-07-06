HDB to launch first BTO project in Sembawang North in July offering 775 units

The first Housing Development Board (HDB) Build-to-Order (BTO) project in the new Sembawang North neighbourhood will be launched in the upcoming July 2025 BTO sales exercise.

Sembawang Beacon, a 775-unit, 53ha development, is expected to be ready in about three years' time and will offer flat types ranging from 2-room Flexi to 5-room and 3Gen flats, HDB said in a release on Sunday (July 6).

The design of Sembawang Beacon will draw inspiration from the area's rich maritime heritage, it added, as Sembawang was once home to the British Naval Base in the 1920s, where distinctive black-and-white houses served as quarters for naval officers.

Hence, the residential blocks and drop-off porches will feature white facades outlined by bold black frames, incorporating elements reminiscent of colonial houses.

The maritime theme extends to the development's recreational spaces, including a playground featuring nautical motifs and elements such as a lighthouse play structure.

According to HDB, residents in the development will enjoy access to public transport and amenities such as a neighbourhood park, the Sembawang MRT station as well as the nearby Sembawang Mart shopping mall, which houses a supermarket and retail shops.

It added that residents can also look forward to a new 1ha park with playground and fitness stations, as well as an extensive network of cycling paths and walkways in the near future.

HDB noted that Sembawang Beacon marks the first step in its plans to transform Sembawang North and when fully developed, the new neighbourhood will provide close to 10,000 housing units, comprising about 8,000 BTO flats and 2,000 private housing units.

Alongside Sembawang Beacon, other projects in the same July exercise will include those in Bukit Merah, Bukit Panjang, Clementi, Tampines, Toa Payoh, and Woodlands, offering a total of about 5,500 units.

In a post on Sunday (July 6), Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat shared about the new launch, stating that HDB and NParks are "working closely with partner agencies to ensure that residents can enjoy convenient access to various amenities, lush green spaces, and well-connected public transport nodes".

He added that the Government remains committed to ensuring a strong public housing supply, "with at least 50,000 new flats to be built in the next three years to meet Singaporeans' housing needs".

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/hongtat.chee/posts/pfbid026damPGE6a1LchM7KrYP349CMW6tPGDpiTQEG18mJFojnMFJTipLwgQgvCdc2sh3tl[/embed]

[[nid:718240]]

candicecai@asiaone.com