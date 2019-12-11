HDB launches 8,200 flats for sale, including 4,600 BTO flats in Tengah, Ang Mo Kio and Tampines

Garden Vines @ Tengah will be bounded by Tengah Drive, Tengah Garden Walk and Plantation Crescent.
PHOTO: Facebook/HDB
Michelle Ng
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The Housing Board launched 4,571 new Build-To-Order (BTO) flats for sale in the year's last and biggest BTO exercise on Tuesday (Nov 12).

Also up for sale are 3,599 flats under the Sale of Balance Flats scheme in mature and non-mature estates, such as Bishan and Clementi.

This brings the total number to 8,170, which is also the biggest HDB flat launch in 2019.

Most of the BTO flats for sale in the latest exercise are in the upcoming "forest town" of Tengah, spread across three housing projects, while the rest are in the mature estates of Ang Mo Kio and Tampines.

Units in the three Tengah projects - Plantation Village, Plantation Grange and Garden Vines @ Tengah - range from two-room flexi to five-room flats. There are also three-generation flats for sale in the latest exercise.

Prices start from $110,000, excluding grants, for a two-room flexi flat and from $442,000 for a three-generation flat. This is the third batch of Tengah flats to be launched.

In Ang Mo Kio, the 450 units on offer range from two-room flexi to four-room flats and prices start from $145,000 for a two-room flexi. The project, called Yio Chu Kang Beacon, is next to Presbyterian High School and a short walk away from Yio Chu Kang MRT station.

Some 650 units in Tampines, in a project called Tampines GreenSpring, range from two-room flexi to five-room flats and prices start from $145,000.

Applications for the flats close on Nov 18.

This is the second sales exercise after Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong announced higher grants and higher income ceilings for first-time flat buyers.

Eligible buyers can tap up to $80,000 of the new Enhanced CPF Housing Grant, which has no restrictions on their choice of flat type and location.

Next February, there will be about 3,000 flats up for sale in Sembawang and Toa Payoh. Another 3,700 BTO flats in Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris and Tampines will be released next May.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

