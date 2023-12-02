HDB resident complains about loud funeral music but netizens urge for 'give and take'

Funerals can be grand affairs, but one resident took offence to the loud music playing at their HDB estate.

"Yes it's a funeral, I get it, and I empathise with those mourning. But seriously, be considerate la. There are babies in this neighbourhood as well as those at the opposite BTO," a Facebook user wrote on Nov 30.

The "blasting music" could be heard clearly "throughout all floors, even with all the doors and windows shut," they added.

"This was no 10 or 20 minutes of stationary blasting, it was over one hour."

They attached a video clip which shows a funeral truck playing loud music.

Acknowledging that the music was loud, a number of netizens called for understanding in the comments.

"[It's the] last few hours for the person in the world before [they get] turned into ashes or buried," one comment read. "Give and take mah."

Another netizen wondered if the person who complained was a foreigner unaccustomed to local traditions, adding: "Singaporeans are multiracial. Funeral, Malay weddings etc. are all sure noisy but it's not an everyday thing."

An update to the Facebook post said that the police had received "a couple" of calls about the noise.

According to funeral home Embrace Funeral Services, it is believed in traditional Chinese culture that loud music keeps evil spirits away.

Playing loud music also symbolises the deceased is "well-liked and respected" and is meant to provide a grand exit for them.

According to Singapore Legal Advice, people are permitted to book a common area in HDB estates for funerals and weddings, but residents can contact their respective town councils to lodge a complaint if the noise levels go beyond "reasonable levels".

If the noise persists between 10.30pm and 7am, residents can call the police for assistance.

