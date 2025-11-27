Married couples living near parents more likely to visit them frequently: HDB survey

Married HDB dwellers who live near their parents are likely to make more frequent visits compared to couples who live further away from their kin, a nationwide survey has found.

HDB published on Thursday (Nov 27) its latest Sample Household Survey, which surveyed about 7,000 households and over 1,600 single HDB flat occupiers between October 2023 and April 2024. The survey is done every five years.

Among the key findings is that more families are choosing to live closer to each other. More than six in 10 (64.5 per cent) younger married residents — defined as those aged 54 years and below — indicated they are living with or near their parents.

This is a slight increase from the last survey conducted in 2018, where 57.4 per cent lived with or near their family.

Of the wedded couples living in separate households from their parents, 84.1 per cent said they visit one another at least once a month.

Those living nearby were also more likely to visit frequently. About 75.1 per cent of families staying in the same block or estate would make weekly visits at the least, versus 45.9 per cent of families who live further apart.

HDB household sizes are also shrinking - the average household in 2018 was 3.1 persons while 2023/24 recorded 3.0 persons.

One-person households have also increased from about one in eight (12.6 per cent) in 2018 to close to one in six (15.6 per cent) in 2023/24.

Interactions with neighbours

The survey also found that over nine in 10 residents (94.4 per cent) are satisfied with neighbourly relations.

"Notably, the shift towards working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic created more opportunities for residents to interact and connect with their neighbours, as they spent more time at home," the housing authority said in the report.

Almost all respondents said they interact with their neighbours, with 99.2 per cent having exchanged greetings and 98.3 per cent engaging in casual conversation.

Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat said he is "extremely heartened" to see the strengthening of community bonds.

"Seven in 10 residents now actively contribute to their communities — whether it is helping their neighbours, keeping common areas clean, or simply looking out for one another," he elaborated.

"This is a significant increase from four in 10 in 2018."

HDB said its survey findings over the years have aided in the adaptation of housing policies and flat designs.

Chee concluded that his ministry will continue to study further policy refinements to better address the needs of Singaporeans, including married couples and singles.

