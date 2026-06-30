Over 1 million HDB households to get U-Save, S&CC rebates in July

More than one million Singaporean households living in HDB flats will receive U-Save and Service & Conservancy Changes (S&CC) rebates in July as part of the permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme.

In a statement released on Tuesday (June 30), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said that the rebates will help to offset utilities expenses and S&CC for lower- and middle-income HDB households.

Eligible households will receive up to $190 worth in U-Save rebates on their utility bills and up to one month of S&CC rebates in July, depending on the type of their HDB flat, the ministry said.

This is the second quarterly disbursement for the scheme for the 2026 financial year, with one back in April and the next upcoming disbursements due for October 2026 and January 2027.

In total, eligible HDB households will receive up to $570 in U-Save rebates and one month in S&CC rebates for the financial year.

The ministry added that no further action is required by households, as the U-Save rebates will be credited directly into the households' utilities accounts with SP services, and the S&CC rebates will be credited directly into their S&CC account under their respective town councils.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com