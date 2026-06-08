SMEs to benefit from lower season parking fees for commercial vehicles at HDB, URA car parks

Some 2,000 season parking holders of commercial vehicles are set to pay less for their monthly season parking fees at Housing and Development Board (HDB) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) car parks.

In a Facebook post on Monday (June 8), National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat announced that the two agencies will reduce their season parking charges for commercial vehicles with unladen weight of 1,801kg to 2,000kg from August 1.

Vehicles with an unladen weight of between 1,801kg and 2,000kg include vans and light goods vehicles.

Owners of such vehicles currently pay a monthly rate of $185 for season parking at HDB car parks, while URA charges between $120 to $160.

From August 1, HDB will lower its rates to between $80 to $110 for the first vehicle, matching the present rates for passenger cars.

Meanwhile, URA's season parking fee will be set at $90 per month.

The national development minister stated that the new rates will apply to motorists purchasing their season parking passes in July 2026 for usage from August 1.

Existing season parking holders will receive letters from the agencies, informing them of the new parking rates.

Chee said that the revisions are part of the Ministry of National Development's pro-enterprise rules review.

The move is expected to benefit about 2,000 existing season parking holders, including owners of small and medium enterprises, as well as new applicants, the minister added.

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editor@asiaone.com