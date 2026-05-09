HDB to refresh 4 wet markets in Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Woodlands and Yew Tee: Sun Xueling

Four wet markets in Housing and Development Board (HDB) heartlands — at Fajar Shopping Centre, Yew Tee Square, Bukit Batok West Shopping Centre, and Woodlands North Plaza — will undergo upgrading works when their respective 30-year leases end between now and end-2027, said Senior Minister of State for National Development Sun Xueling.

Sun, who is also Senior Minister of State for Transport, made the announcement in a Facebook post on Saturday (May 9), after she visited the newly upgraded wet market at Serangoon Central Village a day earlier.

The wet market was returned to HDB in 2024 after its lease expired. It later underwent upgrading works and now has a new layout with more stalls.

"The stallholders I spoke to welcomed the bright, airy layout. Residents had also shared with me that they found the rejuvenated market to be a more pleasant experience for them. They were also glad to have more food options than before with a new eating house," Sun wrote.

During the upgraded market's soft launch in January, Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng, who is also the MP for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, said stallholders and residents welcomed the upgrading.

"Indeed, the new revamped wet market is a mark improvement from the old one — cleaner, nicer ambience, better offerings and layout design," he wrote.

Four more wet markets to be upgraded

The four wet markets — at Fajar Shopping Centre in Bukit Panjang, Yew Tee Square, Bukit Batok West Shopping Centre, and Woodlands North Plaza — will be reaching the end of their respective 30-year leases between now and end-2027.

They will similarly be returned to HDB for upgrading so that residents can look forward to a similarly better shopping experience close to home, said Sun.

Citing the examples of Serangoon Central Village and Keat Hong Market and Food Centre, she added that HDB will use the opportunity to revitalise those spaces after taking back ownership of the four markets.

This will ensure that heartland retail spaces can better meet residents' needs and preferences, Sun said.

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editor@asiaone.com