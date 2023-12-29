'He admitted but refused to refund': Singaporean charged extra $100 at Malaysia salon, asked to take down negative review

A Singaporean woman said she was 'misled' into paying an additional 332RM (S$95) for a perm at a hair salon in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Stomp contributor shared that when she visited Hair Quarters at Pavilion on Dec 22, she confirmed with the salon's staff that the Korean perm she wanted would cost her 550RM.

She added that this was her first time doing a perm in Malaysia but she had done some research and found that most places in KL charge between 500RM and 600RM for what she wanted.

She said in Singapore, she pays about S$200 for a perm with treatment.

When she was in the salon, one of their hairdressers named Vis approached her and said he would use heat for her perm and she agreed.

"In the end, they charged me over 900RM," she said.

"I asked why the price differed from what they initially told me and the hairdresser said, 'Oops, sorry, because this perm uses heat.'"

"He started opening up a book to show me the price list even though the price list outside the salon stated the perm was up to 550RM."

The Stomp contributor shared a photo of the price list sent via WhatsApp stating that Korean perms cost up to 550RM for long hair.

"From my past experience, as well as doing a simple Google search, Korean perms usually use heat," she said.

"I would also assume that only cold perms would not use any heat."

"In my opinion, this perm was also no different from the usual perms I have done in the past which are actually cheaper or around the same price when done in Singapore."

She added that the price list does not indicate 'heated perm' anywhere.

"At not a single point did they communicate that it would be 882RM (after a 10 per cent discount for giving a five-star review, if not it would be over 900RM)," she said.

"They also did not say they would be doing a settine perm, which is listed at up to 980RM.

"The guy actually admitted that he didn't tell me the price but refused to refund me the price difference as you can see in the WhatsApp conversation."

The Stomp contributor later posted a Google review on her experience but said it 'vanished' and noticed an influx of positive reviews by one person.

"I feel like this is a good story to warn Singaporeans who go to Malaysia to do their hair, especially during the holidays," she said.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.

