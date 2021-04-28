'He aimed for my head': Man, 33, arrested for attacking woman with knife in Bukit Batok coffee shop

A 33-year-old man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon on Tuesday (April 27), the police said in a statement.

The victim is a 35-year-old woman. Both were employees at Fatty Weng, a stall at Block 155 Bukit Batok Street 11 that serves mainly soup dishes with fried dishes like carrot cake and fried oyster.

He had attacked her with a chopper, leaving her with injuries on her hand and neck area.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, the victim said she lightly criticised the other and hadn't expected him to attack her.

"Over such a small thing, I didn't think he would react like this. He aimed for my head with the knife. I could only use my hands to block, but he didn't stop and cut me seven times."

The chopper that was left behind. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

The owner of the neighbouring stall recounted hearing the woman's screams before seeing her run out of the stall, covered in blood. Apart from the injuries on her arm and neck, she recalled seeing blood on the back of the woman's head too.

Both the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received calls for assistance from the coffee shop's patrons.

The woman was conscious when conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, SCDF told AsiaOne.

While the man ran away after throwing the chopper aside, he was arrested within four hours.

He will be charged in court on Thursday under Section 324 of the penal code.

For voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, he could face an imprisonment term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or a combination of any of the aforementioned punishments.

