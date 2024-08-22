'He also thought he could survive this time': Magician Jeremy Pei dies of brain tumour

Just in March this year, local magician Jeremy Pei shared on Instagram the good news of taking his baby girl Joy home with his wife Celia Lee.

Nobody imagined that Pei himself would be hospitalised a few months later and lose his battle against his brain tumour.

The 39-year-old died on Aug 18, leaving behind Lee, baby Joy and her six-year-old brother Jac.

Lee, 40, told Shin Min Daily News that her husband optimistic, strong-willed and brave, fighting to his last breath.

"He also thought he could survive this time," she shared.

"When he was hospitalised in June, the doctor said it was terminal. His health deteriorated. Over time, he could no longer speak or take care of himself, and was reliant on a feeding tube. He could move his fingers only slightly to show some response."

Pei and his friends had gone to Indonesia in May to referee a magic competition. His friends noticed that his speech and movements were not coordinated, and immediately took him to the hospital upon their return to Singapore.

The popular magician had cheated death twice.

Pei was involved in a car accident in 2012 and suffered a head injury. But he made full recovery after a couple of months.

In 2015, he underwent surgery to remove his brain tumour and recovered.

Tributes have been flooding social media since news of Pei's death was shared.

His friend Markson Chua wrote: "Jeremy was an inspiration, a role model, a friend and a wonderful husband and father. The wand may be broken but memories lives on forever…"

Pei's wake is being held at 17 Toh Yi Drive and his cortege will leave at noon on Aug 22.