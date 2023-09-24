'He deliberately targets Asian women who walk alone': Woman warns after man allegedly trips her on purpose

A man allegedly tripped a woman outside Clarke Quay Central on Sept 13, causing her to fall and injure her knee.

The woman told Stomp they were passing each other when the man 'maliciously' tripped her outside the main entrance of the mall.

"I was passing by this guy, a total stranger, when he deliberately lifted his leg and tripped me over," the Stomp contributor said.

"I fell down hard.

"He did not stop, just left quickly.

"I only managed to take some photos of his back as I injured my knee from the fall and could not catch him.

"The guy is about 172cm to 175cm, dark and bulky.

"I believe he deliberately targets Asian women who walk alone."

The Stomp contributor said she reported the matter to the mall's security and was told they could only release CCTV footage upon police request.

She subsequently made a police report.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed a report was lodged.

"I want to submit this to raise awareness of this kind of malicious behaviour," the Stomp contributor said.

"This is obviously not the first time this guy did this, and I don’t think I will be the last.

"If he trips someone who is pregnant, it could lead to very serious consequences."

