'He drove my car to have dinner': Woman clashes with workshop over repair costs, calls police

What was supposed to have been a straightforward car repair job turned into an ordeal for one woman, who had to call the police to get her vehicle returned.

The woman surnamed Tan told Shin Min Daily News she sent her car to a workshop located in Boon Lay Way to repair her brake light on May 7.

She only wanted the brake light repaired, but the workshop staff reportedly told her that they would have to replace the front lower control arm, steering rack and wiring — which would cost her a total of $1,280.

Out of that amount, $380 was for labour costs, and $280 for electrical wiring work.

As she felt the repair cost was too expensive, Tan told the workshop staff she did not want to repair her car anymore.

"I felt that they were trying to hard sell me, because I only wanted my brake lights repaired," said the 42-year-old, who works in the beauty industry.

A friend who consulted another car workshop also told her that something was amiss about the price she was quoted.

However, she was told that they already placed an order for the replacement parts, and had already removed parts from her car for the works.

Car parts ordered with customer's consent: Workshop employee

When interviewed, the car workshop employee surnamed He said Tan's husband sent the car for repair.

This employee said he only ordered the replacement parts and started repairs after Tan's husband agreed on the repair costs.

The 29-year-old also showed Shin Min his correspondence with Tan's husband, which showed him giving He the green light.

About one-and-a-half hours after Tan's husband agreed, He said that Tan contacted him and asked to cancel the job.

"I called her husband after, but he asked me to speak to his wife. After her repeated requests, we had no choice but to return the parts to the supplier.

"We had to ask her to pay $630, of which $350 is for labour costs, including the tow truck, repair work and reimbursing the supplier's petrol costs. The remaining $280 is for the repair of the brake light and wiring."

He said Tan only agreed to pay him $400. He said he did not try to pursue the matter further.

Workshop employee allegedly drove car home

Repair costs aside, Tan also claimed that another workshop staff used her car for personal matters.

Tan said she went to the workshop at around 7pm that day to collect her car.

"When I asked the employee, he said his colleague drove my car out to do wheel alignment. He even drove the car to have dinner and to his home."

"He only returned [to the workshop] at about 9pm. When we wanted to take the car, they refused, so we had to call the police. We only got our car back at about 10pm."

When asked about this incident, He explained that Tan initially agreed that she would collect her car at 11am the next day.

He added that his colleague merely took the car out for a test drive. They reportedly did not allow Tan to take her car as the couple hadn't paid for the repair fees.

After the police arrived to mediate, Tan said she paid He $400 and got her car back.

She later took her car to another workshop and spent another $308 on repairs.

"I was told by the second workshop that the new wires were not installed properly, and my brake lights are still faulty."

