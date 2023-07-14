'He even tried to sell it': Woman spends 10 hours tracking down Mercedes driver who allegedly stole her iPhone

She cracked the case, but he cracked her phone.

A woman confronted a Mercedes driver after he allegedly stole her iPhone at around noon on Wednesday (July 12), sharing her experience and encounter in a now-viral TikTok video yesterday (July 13).

"We went out to follow his car and we got a lot of evidence," the victim, who goes by the name Yvonne Ling on TikTok, shared. "With the Find My iPhone app, we saw him on the road, at Tanglin, in Somerset and at home.

"He even tried to sell my phone at Sim Lim."

The video has garnered over 121,000 views and over 2,400 likes.

Explaining how this situation had occurred, Ling said that she had dropped her iPhone Pro Max — which also held her Identity Card (IC) in the casing — when she got out of her cab along 133 Devonshire Road near Orchard Road on Wednesday.

After she left, a man driving a white Mercedes allegedly hopped out of the vehicle, took her phone and then drove off.

Bent on getting her phone back, Ling and her friends began tracking him using an application, even trailing behind the vehicle in their own car along Grange Road at around 11pm that night.

Then, they filed a police report at 12.45am with all the evidence they acquired while tracking the man.

She shared in her video that the police managed to find this man and even got her phone back for her, IC included.

However, the phone's glass casing had very visible spiderweb-like cracks on both the front and the back that Ling said she could feel when holding it.

"[The police officer who received the report] said he has never seen anyone track their phone with so much diligence before," Ling also wrote in the comments of her video.

She added that the driver isn't the owner of the Mercedes vehicle she tracked.

'Excuse me, are you the one who stole her phone?'

Ling also posted a short clip of her confrontation with the alleged thief.

In the snippet, Ling's friend approached the man, asking: "Excuse me, are you the one who stole her phone? Are you the one who took her iPhone Pro Max?"

In response, the man tersely replied "No", before immediately turning and trying to walk away.

Ling and her friends continued to pursue him, interrogating him further.

The man then turned around and raised his hand, motioning for them to stop before the video cuts away.

Ling shared in the comments that there will be a part two to this video where she will reveal more about her confrontation with the alleged thief.

Responding to queries by AsiaOne, the police shared that they were alerted to a case of dishonest misappropriation that occurred on July 12 at 133 Devonshire Road.

A 59-year-old man is assisting with ongoing investigations, the police said.

AsiaOne has reached out to Ling for comment.

