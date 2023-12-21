'He had a look of resignation': Man finds poop smeared on car's windscreen, sits inside for 30 minutes before calling cops

A man returned to his parked car only to find it smeared with poop along with a note that left him shocked.

Facebook user Jeremy See told AsiaOne that he saw a car in a horrifying state at an open-air car park on Wednesday (Dec 20) while he was at Crawford Lane in Lavender.

This was at around 9.30am.

The note on the car windscreen addressed the owner of the car by name. On it, there were numerous expletives directed at him and threats were made.

The note also insinuated a family-related dispute between the parties involved.

In addition to faeces being smeared on the windscreen, a cone was placed on the bonnet of the car, a slushie cup and a cardboard box were taped to the roof and a burner bin was used to block the car's path.

Speaking to AsiaOne, See recounted the reaction of the car owner upon discovering the state of his vehicle.

"He looked shocked and had a look of resignation. He sat in the car for almost 30 minutes," See said.

"Eventually, the police arrived and the car owner spoke to an officer."

See left about 10 minutes after police arrived at the scene, only managing to catch a glimpse of the officer who spoke to the driver.

A video posted on Instagram page SgfollowsAll later in the day shows the alleged perpetrator smearing poop on the car windscreen and back windscreen.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1ExNRJhQRA/[/embed]

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at 463 Crawford Lane on Dec 20 at about 9.45am.

A 52-year-old man was subsequently arrested for public nuisance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: 'I got the wrong car': Man apologises after smearing faeces on vehicle in Aljunied